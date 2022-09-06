Fatal Accident Numbers Rising

A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says traffic fatality numbers are higher than anytime in decades. And that, they say, is in spite of improvements in auto safety and a decline in drunk driving cases.

For the first quarter of 2022, 9,560 people died in car crashes. On the bright side however, there were 19 states that saw fewer people killed in traffic accidents, including Puerto Rico.

29 other states and the District of Columbia have seen more fatalities

-Tony Lee