Update: Fatal Accident Kills Two, Closes I-5

An accident in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Twisselman Road has left two people dead and closed down several traffic lanes.

The California Highway Patrol reports as of 4 a.m. Monday, all southbound lanes were closed due to lumber and approximately 30 gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway.  The accident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. among several big-rigs.

Both drivers, a 44-year-old Montclair man and a 55-year-old Healdsburg, died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

One northbound lane reopened at around 7:00 a.m.

Traffic was detoured at Twisselman Road.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the victims.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi
