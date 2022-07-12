Update: Fatal Accident Kills Two, Closes I-5
An accident in the southbound lanes of I-5 near Twisselman Road has left two people dead and closed down several traffic lanes.
The California Highway Patrol reports as of 4 a.m. Monday, all southbound lanes were closed due to lumber and approximately 30 gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway. The accident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. among several big-rigs.
Both drivers, a 44-year-old Montclair man and a 55-year-old Healdsburg, died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.
One northbound lane reopened at around 7:00 a.m.
Traffic was detoured at Twisselman Road.
There’s no word yet on the identity of the victims.
Get the latest road conditions by calling 1-800-GAS ROAD.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi