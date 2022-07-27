Fast Food Employee Cooks Bullets

A McDonalds fast food restaurant was evacuated after a worker threw live ammunition on a hot grill…

It happened in South Burlington, Vermont during the 5pm dinner rush hour when police say the employee unloaded ammunition from a gun he was carrying and threw three bullets on the grill. The employee stayed in the facility after everyone else was evacuated, reloaded his gun and held police at bay briefly until he was arrested, and taken in for a mental evaluation.

No one was injured in the incident and police are still investigating.

– Tony Lee