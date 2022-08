Scores of baseball fans stayed up late Tuesday night to head out to Dodger Stadium to pay homage to Vin Scully hours after the legend died, building a makeshift memorial for the former broadcaster while mourning his passing.

Several people lit candles and dropped off trinkets at L.A.’s ballpark on Vin Scully Drive well into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

TMZ reports fans wrote notes, hugged each other, and even cried as they remembered Scully, who passed away at 94 years old at his Hidden Hills home earlier Tuesday.

Scully, who began broadcasting Dodgers games in 1950, called nearly every one of the franchise’s greatest moments up until his retirement in 2016. He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest broadcasters of all time.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi