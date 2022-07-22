Fake Nurse Attempts Kidnapping
A California woman is behind bars after she disguised herself as a nurse and attempted to steal a newborn from a maternity ward. Authorities say 23 year old Jesenea Miron walked into the Riverside Health System Medical Center, falsely identified herself as a newly hired nurse, then walked into a patients room and tried to take the mother’s newborn infant.
She ended up walking back out alone after she was confronted by a real staff member.
A short time later the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department spotted her, and arrested her for the impersonation and attempted kidnapping.
She is currently in jail under one million dollars bail.
– Tony Lee