Fake AI Calls Showing In Election Process

An AI-generated robocall meant to sound like President Biden has been linked to the Lone Star State.

The fraudulent message was sent to New Hampshire voters last month, with a fake Biden telling them not to vote in the state’s primary and “save your vote for the November election.”

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says the message originated in Texas and was ‘spoofed’ to look like it came from the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

He says two Texas-based companies and several other entities are connected to the call, and could face both state and federal charges for voter suppression.