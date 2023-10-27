Escaped Prisoner Captured
A prisoner who escaped Wednesday from the minimum-security facility at North Kern State Prison in Delano has been apprehended.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Thursday Tony McDade, 37, was taken back into custody “without incident” at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday in Bakersfield after going missing during a routine security check done at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The CDCR says following his brief absence, McDade was to be sent to a higher-security area within the same prison while the Kern County District Attorney’s office considers charging him with escape.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi