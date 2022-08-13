Escaped Inmate In Custody

Marcos Rosales Courtesy KGET

An inmate who escaped from the downtown Bakersfield jail is back in custody.

Authorities say Marcos Rosales got away after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9 but was captured at around 12:50 p.m Friday, Aug. 12 at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue.

Meanwhile, Sheriff’s officials say they developed probable cause to arrest Adrian Diaz, 30, on suspicion of helping Rosales escape. Diaz was arrested on Aug. 10. Six other people were arrested in connection to the escape.

In addition to his original charges, Rosales faces additional charges including escape, assaulting a peace officer, and carjacking.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle taken during the carjacking was found near South H Street and Belle Terrace.

Rosales was originally in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed.