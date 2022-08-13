Escaped Inmate In Custody
Marcos Rosales Courtesy KGET
An inmate who escaped from the downtown Bakersfield jail is back in custody.
Authorities say Marcos Rosales got away after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9 but was captured at around 12:50 p.m Friday, Aug. 12 at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue.
In addition to his original charges, Rosales faces additional charges including escape, assaulting a peace officer, and carjacking.
The sheriff’s office says the vehicle taken during the carjacking was found near South H Street and Belle Terrace.
Rosales was originally in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for sale and possession of a controlled substance while armed.