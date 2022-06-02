Elvis Has Left The Wedding Chapel
Were you planning on an Elvis Presley look-alike performing your marriage ceremony in Las Vegas? Well, you may have to make other plans.
The company that holds the rights to Elvis Presley’s image has issued a ‘cease and desist’ order to the chapels in Vegas that have been providing a preacher dressed like the famous singer to do weddings… and with Elvis being so closely tied to the Vegas wedding industry… some of the chapels say they may be forced out of business.
The city banks 2 billion dollars annually from the weddings, money that will be lost unless some other popular figure can take ‘The King’s” place.
-Tony Lee