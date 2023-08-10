Electric Cadillac’s Selling For $130,000

Do you remember when a brand new Cadillac could be bought for $6,000? That was back when you could fill the tank on that luxury car for under $10. But today, neither item can be bought for such a bargain. General Motors has just announced the release of the newest Cadillac will hit you for 22 times as much.

Cadillac has pulled the curtain back on its 2025 Escalade IQ – and it’s just as big as it is expensive.

The all-electric vehicle, which will be offered in two models, starts at $130,000, the company reports. However, buyers get a lot of vehicle for the money: The IQ features a 136.2-inch wheelbase, making it longer than the Escalade ESV, and stands nearly 5 feet, 9 inches tall, according to its specs. While Cadillac hasn’t released the IQ’s weight, the 2024 model tipped the scales at 6,000 pounds – and this one holds 200 kWh-worth of heavy batteries. However, the vehicle compensates for the weight of the batteries with its range. It can travel 450 miles on a single charge, Cadillac officials say.

The 2025 Cadillac IQ is expected to arrive in showrooms in late 2024.

-Tony Lee