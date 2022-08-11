East Bakersfield House Torched By Fire

A home has been torched by fire in east Bakersfield.

The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m. Thursday.

About 25 personnel from the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the scene where a garage and three cars were on fire. Flames were seen spreading to the house.

Fire officials say no one was inside the home and there were no injuries.

The California Highway Patrol closed Mt. Vernon Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Potomac Avenue as crews mopped up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi