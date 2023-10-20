KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Earthquake Shakes California

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Northern California on Wednesday.

The quake occurred at 9:29 a.m. near Isleton, which is about 40 miles southwest of Sacramento, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Although the USGS initially reported a 4.6 magnitude quake, the agency later lowered the number. No injuries or significant damage were reported.

The quake marked Northern California’s second tremblor in two days after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck on the state’s north coast Monday

