Eagle Mtn New Year’s Bash

Eagle Mountain Casino will be presenting a New Year Celebration on December 31, 2023, from 9pm-2am inside the Event Center. The celebration will be FREE and open to the public.

Eagle Mountain Casino’s New Year Celebration will feature the Lucky Devils Band live on stage. The Lucky Devils Band is 7-piece band specializing in high-energy music for festivals, weddings, corporate events, and private functions. They infuse every event with energy and fun and pride themselves on filling dance floors. Also performing on stage will be DJ Tech 1.

Guests will receive party favors and a sparkling cider toast to countdown to 2024.

The Eagle Mountain Casino New Year Celebration is FREE and open to the public. Must be 21 and older to attend. For more information, visit www.eaglemtncasino.com

Eagle Mountain Casino is a full-service casino owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe. The casino, located at 1850 West Street in Porterville, CA, off Highway 65, next to the Porterville Fairgrounds, is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new property is double in size, growing to over 100,000 square feet, featuring new dining options, 1,750 slot machines, 20 table games, and a state-of-the-art event center. Guests must be 21 and older to drink alcohol and play on the gaming floor. For more information, go to www.eaglemtncasino.com or call 1-800-903-3353.