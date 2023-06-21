Eagle Mountain Entertainment

Tyler Henry, Hanford, CA native and star of the NETFLIX series “Life after Death with Tyler Henry”, will return home to the Central Valley on August 4, 2023, and perform at Eagle Mountain Casino’s new location off Highway 65 next to the fairgrounds in Porterville.

Tyler continues to be the most sought-after clairvoyant medium both in the United States and around the world. His first television show, E! Entertainment’s mega-hit Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, showcased his unique gift of communicating with the other side and his ability to bring comfort, closure, and hope to his clients and viewers.

In his new Netflix series, Tyler demonstrates how he uses his unique gift of communicating with the other side to bring comfort, closure, and hope to his clients. Tyler’s goal has always been to aid in the grief process and provide validation and closure through his one-on-one private readings, his TV show, his book, and now his live shows.

Tyler began receiving intuitive mental images when he was only 10 years old with the foretelling of his grandmother’s death. As he continued cultivating his gift, sometimes even by “reading” his classmates, word began to spread around his small California hometown. As a teenager in Hanford, Tyler began thinking of a way to incorporate his gift into a career. He graduated high school early and began taking college classes to become a hospice nurse as he believed his calling was to help people comfortably transition to the other side.

At the same time, he continued to cultivate his ability by doing private readings at a local bookstore. Word of his talents quickly spread to Los Angeles where well-known celebrities began to request private readings.

Tyler found they shared the same feelings of loss and grief as all of his other clients – a kind of unspoken commonality between all people. As his clientele began to expand, an opportunity presented itself to bring his work to a much larger audience. Although shy and reserved, Tyler accepted, feeling it was his responsibility to share his ability with as many people as he could possibly reach. He has never regretted that decision.

Most recently, Tyler has decided a live show would be the most effective way to reach even more of his ever-expanding audience in need of healing. During An Evening of Hope and Healing, Tyler shares how communicating with those on the other side has actually taught him to live a better, happier, and more fulfilled life. The show includes incredible stories of Tyler’s journey from Hanford to Hollywood, detailed accounts of readings that helped Tyler grow into the young man he is today, and of course, live readings.

Tyler will perform at Eagle Mountain Casino’s brand new 2,000 seat state-of-the-art Event Center on August 4th. Tickets are on sale now and start at $50. Doors open at 6pm, and guests must be 21 and older to enter the event. The brand-new Event Center is reserved seating only. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eaglemtncasino.com.