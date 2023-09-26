KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

DUI Arrest Turns Up Dead Body

Police in Frederick County, MD made a grim discovery during a DUI arrest – a dead body inside the vehicle.

Officers were called to a Costco Distribution Center after reports of a truck driver who was under the influence.

The driver became ‘argumentative’ and attempted to flee, only to run over spike strips.  Officers finally broke a window and tased him.

After he was in custody, police found the body of a woman on the floorboard of the vehicle.

The driver, 46-year-old Matthew Watley, is charged with 1st and 2nd-degree murder.  The victim’s identity or cause of death have not been made public.

