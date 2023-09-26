DeSantis and Newsom Agree To Televised Debate

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom have agreed to face off in a televised debate.

The war of the words, announced Monday by Fox News, is set to be staged November 30th in Georgia. An exact location for the 90-minute debate has not yet been determined, according to Fox officials. Conservative host Sean Hannity has been tapped to moderate the event, per Fox.

Newsom agreed to participate under the condition that Fox doesn’t air any “hype videos” during the event, according to his spokesman, Nathan Click. “We want a real debate,” Click says. “Not a circus.”