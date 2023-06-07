Debate on how to Store Butter Resurfaces

There are plenty of food debates that divide us, but one of the biggest debates is whether it’s safe to store butter unrefrigerated on the counter.

Author and self-proclaimed “butter evangelist” Joelle Mertzel has done lab tests which found that butter stored on the counter with the temperature peaking at 77 F didn’t yield any signs of spoilage.

The FDA says butter can be stored on the counter for up to two days before advising consumers to put it in the fridge.

If you do store butter on the counter, it’s recommended to store it in a butter bell or a non-transparent covered dish