Dangerous fires continue to burn in California…

According to CAL FIRE…..

The deadly Fairview Fire grew to nearly 8 square miles near Hemet in Riverside County, the fire is just 5% contained and threatening several communities. The Blaze erupted Monday and rapidly spread killing two people who were found in a vehicle…

Two people have been killed and 108 structures destroyed by the Mill Fire that has burned about 4 thousand acres and is 65 percent contained South of the Oregon border near the town of WEED…..

Smoke loomed over ski runs as the Radford Fire spread over 1.5 square miles south of the Big Bear Lake resort . It is only 2% contained as of last report….