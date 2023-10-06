Customs Agents Seize Strange Contraband At The Border

Customs agents at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport have busted a woman who was attempting to bring illegal contraband into the country: a box of giraffe poop.

The unidentified woman, who was arriving back in the U.S. after a visit to Kenya, was carrying a small box containing more than a dozen pieces of giraffe feces and a shell, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. And that’s a big no-no, says CBP Director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke. “There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” Sutton-Burke explains. “There is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease and developed serious health issues.”

For the woman’s part, she claims she only brought back the giraffe dung so she could make a necklace out of it, the CBP reports. However, that’s not going to happen. Agriculture specialists seized the poop and destroyed it, Sutton-Burke says.