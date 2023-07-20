KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Customer Learns Why Food Tastes Like Garbage

Share

If you have ever thought some fast food tastes like garbage, there could be a reason. A Burger King employee in Union, South Carolina is facing serious charges after allegedly tampering with customers’ food.

Police say Jaime Major, a 39-year-old assistant manager, took fries out of the trash can, then dumped them on top of the fresh fries before serving them to customers.

Major was arrested and charged with felony malicious tampering with human food – which carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

-Tony Lee

Trending

1

Black and Latino Families Cannot Cover Basic Living Expenses
2

Eligibility Changes For Blood Donors
3

Reward Offered For Mojave Killer
4

How many of those Powerball Millions Does The Winner Take Home?
5

One Dead, One Rescued from Kern River