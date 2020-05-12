Six New Free Kern County COVID-19 Testing Sites Open This Week.
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: A worker wearing personal protective equipment gathers the tests administered from a car as Mend Urgent Care hosts a drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus at the Westfield Fashion Square on April 13, 2020 in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles County 'safer at home' orders remain in effect through May 15 to stop the spread of coronavirus during the worldwide pandemic. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Now that the county is in the second phase of reopening, KNZR listeners who are
not symptomatic may want to know if they have been exposed to the Covid 19
virus.
There are a number of sites available in Bakersfield and Kern County for those
wanting to be tested without needing to have symptoms or a doctor’s directive.
Here are a number of places you can go:
1- Good Samaritan Hospital at Olive and Airport
2- Richard Prado Senior Center, located at 2101 Ridge St.;
3- Kern County fairgrounds, located at 1142 S. P St.
4- Mojave Veterans Memorial Building at 15580 O St.
5- Oildale Veteran’s Memorial Building on Norris Rd
6- Taft – West Side Family Health Care 100 E. North Street
Other sites may open in the near future in Arvin and Delano.
For state sponsored testing, you may also refer to The Kern County Health
Department at The Kern Public Health Website.