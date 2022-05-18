Covid 19 May Never Go Away
How many times might you get infected with the Corona Virus? Scientists say you might catch it every 6 months.
As depressing as it is to continue talking about the Corona virus and Covid 19, medical officials say it could be with us from now on. In spite of vaccinations and other measures that have become available, doctors say the virus is still evolving and stays one step ahead of attempts to squash it for good.
Many who have been vaccinated once, twice, even three times, have still caught the disease, although after vaccination fewer people end up in hospitals or dead from it. They say we should not be surprised if some people get infected twice a year if we continue managing the illness with current methods.
-Tony Lee