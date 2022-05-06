Court Docs: Bakersfield Man Allegedly Sent Porn to Victim’s Relatives
Court documents indicate a Bakersfield man accused of engaging in sex acts with at least five underage girls created pornographic videos and sent them to one of the alleged victim’s relatives.
Authorities say Wayne Ratliff Jr., 22, initially told investigators he did not know the female victims and that he did not record sex acts he’s accused of committing with the girls. Superior Court records indicate Ratliff claimed the man in the videos wasn’t him.
Documents show that later on in the interview with police, Ratliff reportedly admitted making the videos but insisted he asked the girls for their ages and identification and all but one was an adult.
Ratliff has been charged with 15 felonies related to sex with minors and creating child pornography. He was arrested on a warrant March 31 in Las Vegas.
Five victims have been identified. Police say there are likely more victims between the ages of 14 and 17.
Ratliff is being held on more than $1.5 million bail and returns to court May 12.
-Jeff Lemucchi