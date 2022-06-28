County Fire Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Kern County Fire Department vehicle was involved in a crash while responding to a fire.
At around 5 p.m. Sunday a Kern County Fire Department battalion chief’s vehicle collided with a white sedan at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway.
Police say the KCFD vehicle was approaching the intersection with lights and sirens, entered the intersection and collided with the driver of the white sedan.
One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The cause of crash is under investigation.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi