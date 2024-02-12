KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Cop Killer Shot By Citizen

A New Mexico police officer was fatally stabbed by a trespasser, who was in turn shot and killed by a bystander.

It happened Sunday evening in Las Cruces, when officer Jonah Hernandez was called to investigate reports of a trespasser.

After Hernandez was stabbed, a ‘citizen bystander’ who witnessed the attack shot and killed the suspect, then called for help using the police radio.

The suspect was a 29-year-old man.  The identity of the suspect or the witness have not been made public.

