Constitution Alive – Free Class on the Constitution
Each week will include live appearances from Mark Meckler & Rick Green and some weeks we’ll also have David Barton and Tim Barton. Not only do you get the rich constitutional content of the course, you get timely commentary with immediate application of these constitutional principles to the hot topics of the day AND your live questions.
This is a FREE weekly course and you can access the digital workbook as soon as you register. There are also options for purchasing a physical workbook if you prefer.
To learn more CLICK HERE