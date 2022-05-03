Connecticut Bucks the Anti-Abortion Trend
You’ve heard in the news about states that are making abortion harder, or even impossible… but now comes word that at least one state is making the procedure easier. A bill has just been approved in Connecticut that would expand abortion rights, and even offer protection to abortion providers from overreaching laws in other states.
Connecticut State Senator Steve Cassano said his state is countering the increasingly restrictive laws of other states by protecting visitors and residents alike from outsiders seeking to prosecute them.