College Rodeo Coming In November

The heart-pounding excitement of college rodeo is coming to Kern County on November 11th, as colleges and universities from the West Coast Region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) converge for an unforgettable competition presented by Haddad Dodge. The event, hosted by the student-club Rodeo Team at Bakersfield College, will take place at the Kern County Fairgrounds Grandstands Arena beginning at 6:30PM.

Rodeo enthusiasts and families from all over Kern County are invited to witness the thrilling showdown of the next generation of rodeo stars as they vie for the coveted titles in a variety of events. The event promises to be a showcase of talent and determination as student-athletes compete in a range of rodeo disciplines, including saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and goat tying. These young athletes have honed their skills and are now ready to impress with their rodeo prowess, making this a must-see event for fans of the sport.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for the entire community to come together and support our local up-andcoming rodeo stars. It’s a family-friendly event that promises to provide excitement, entertainment, and a chance to witness the future champions of rodeo in action. “We are thrilled to host this exciting college rodeo event right here in Kern County,” said Andrea Prise, an Adjunct Agriculture Instructor at Bakersfield College, along with Head Coach of BC’s Rodeo Team. “These students have dedicated countless hours to perfecting their rodeo skills, and we can’t wait to see them compete for titles in the various events. We invite everyone in Kern County to join us for a day of action-packed rodeo entertainment.”

Tickets for the College Rodeo Event are available online. General admission starts at $12 and BC Students with ID will get in for $10. Veterans and children under 5 will receive free entry.