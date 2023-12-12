Coffee With Tehachapi’s Mayor

The City of Tehachapi is hosting a Coffee with the Mayor event at Kamenz Kafe on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. All residents are welcome and invited to enjoy a free coffee while getting to know Tehachapi city officials.

Mayor Michael Davies and other city and police officials will be present to answer questions regarding city happenings. The Coffee with the Mayor event aims to create a comfortable setting for the community to engage with its local government by meeting the mayor, council members, and city staff.

Join us each month on the third Thursday for a free cup of coffee and conversation at Kamenz Kafe, located at 120 S. Mill St.

Contact: Mya Acosta, [email protected] or 661-822-2200 ext. 104.