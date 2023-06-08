Coca Cola Touts New Flavors To Boost Sales

Coca-Cola is introducing a new flavor in both sugar and sugar free versions, but they say you will have to wait until the product hits retail stores next week to find out what it tastes like, or why they say it is ideal for gamers.

The soft drink company has partnered with Riot Games, known for its League of Legends game on line.

The new release is a reversal of the companies recent push to cut back on its diversified portfolio and concentrate on its core brands.

They hope to target a younger demographic with the new flavor along with other efforts intended for the same consumers.

It’s called “Coke Ultimate”, and will be on shelves alongside flavors like “Starlight”, said to be inspired by space, “Dreamworld, said to taste like dreams, and “Byte” allegedly a pixel flavored drink, whatever that is.

-Tony Lee