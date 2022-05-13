City of Bakersfield Receives Grant to Improve Downtown
The City of Bakersfield has received a $500,000 grant to invest in improving downtown Bakersfield.
City officials entered a national competition to receive the funding from the Brownfields Assessment Grant.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Brownfields Assessment Grants provide funding for communities to clean up and develop brownfield sites, areas which may suffer from the presence of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants.
The funds will become available in October 2022.
-Jeff Lemucchi