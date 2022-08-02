CHP Arrests Car-To-Car Shooting Suspect

An arrest has been made in connection to a car-to-car shooting on Highway 58.

The California Highway Patrol reports Mauricio Ibarra, 24, is charged with attempted murder and other offenses for the July 14 shooting.

CHP officials say Ibarra drove a black Audi SUV east on the highway at 6:40 p.m. when he shot at another vehicle west of H Street, causing damage to the other vehicle’s right front window.

Ibarra was arrested July 28 and is being held without bail.

He has pleaded not guilty and returns to court Aug. 10.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi