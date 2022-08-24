Child Found in Southwest Bakersfield Pool Identified

A child found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool in southwest Bakersfield has been identified.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ace Carter Calderon, 1, of Bakersfield.

Calderon was found unresponsive on Aug. 11 in a swimming pool at a home on Summer Side Avenue in southwest Bakersfield.

He was transported to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he died on Aug. 13.

The coroner’s office has determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi