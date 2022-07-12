Child Drowns In South Bakersfield Pool
An 8-year-old child is dead after drowning in a swimming pool in south Bakersfield.
Officials say the drowning occurred Thursday, July 7 in a family swimming pool on Clara Court near Kendrick Elementary School.
The coroner’s office says 8-year-old Melody Monroe Ayon was taken to the hospital but later died.
Authorities have not released information about how the child managed to get into the pool.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi