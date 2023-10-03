Child Car Seat Check Available

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, Car Seat Concierge and the Kern County Public Health

Department would like to invite the community to have their children’s car seats checked for correct installation, defects, and recalls. This free event will take place in the Kern County Public Health Department parking lot, located at 1800 Mt Vernon Avenue, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Participants must have a car seat in order to have their seat checked. The first 60 car seats at the event will be checked.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be at the event to assist participants. Statistics show as many as 1 out of every 2 child restraint systems are either incorrectly installed or incorrectly utilized. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injuries for children. Education and proper use of car seats, booster seats, seat belts, and vehicle safety systems helps save lives and can prevent injuries and deaths. When used correctly, the risk of hospitalization, injury, and death for children is greatly reduced.”

For more information on this event, please contact Car Seat Concierge at (661) 808-7197 or the Kern County Public Health Department at (661) ) 321-3000.