Child Severely Burned, Parents Jailed

Two Massachusetts women are facing charges after a 4-year-old child suffered second and third degree burns over large portions of her body.

Police were called to a home last month where they found the girl with life-threatening burns.

Investigators determined the child was injured approximately 17 hours before law enforcement or medical professionals were notified.

By the time the victim arrived at the hospital, she was in critical condition.

She has since stabilized but is still in the hospital.

Officers did not detail about how the injury allegedly occurred.