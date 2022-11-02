Charges Continue Mounting For Pelosi Attacker

David DePape, the suspected attacker of Paul Pelosi, has been hit with more charges.

On top of federal charges of assault of an immediate family member of a United States official and attempted kidnapping, DePape now faces six state charges.

According to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, DePape is now charged with burglary, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

If found guilty, DePape could spend 13 years to life in prison.

