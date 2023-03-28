Kern County’s Portrait Of A Warrior Gallery is inviting everyone to come to the Southwest corner of 20th and Eye street to celebrate National Vietnam War Day.

There are 178 Kern County Veterans who gave their lives during the conflict and their names will be read to the tolling of a bell for each name.

The ceremony will begin at 9am tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29th and last for about one hour.

It’s also a chance to visit and tour the Gallery itself at 1925 Eye Street either on a self guided tour or speak to Docents who can answer many questions about the Gallery and the heroes who are enshrined there.

-Tony Lee