Carjack Victim Loses Arm, Then Life
Four Louisiana teenagers are facing murder charges after a carjacking that left an elderly woman mutilated and dead. In New Orleans, the 4 teens sped off in a car they had just carjacked with the 73 year old victim tangled in her seat belt. She was dragged for about a block before her arm was ripped from her body.
She was taken to a hospital but died shortly afterwards. The two 15 year olds and one 16 year old were charged with second degree murder, and will be tried as adults.