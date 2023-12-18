KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Car Maker Lay-off’s Announced

General Motors has announced layoffs at two factories in Michigan.

945 workers at Orion Assembly will be laid off Jan. 1st as the company ends production of the Chevy Bolt and revamps the factory to make electric trucks starting in 2025.

Another 369 workers as Lansing Grand River Assembly will be laid off starting Jan. 2nd, as the company ends production of the Chevy Camaro.

The layoffs come less than two months after GM reached a deal with striking UAW workers in late October.

