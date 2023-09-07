KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Car Airbag Recall Issued

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is trying to force a Tennessee company to recall 52 million faulty air bag inflators.

Regulators say the inflators made by ARC Automotive are defective and have caused at least seven injuries and two deaths since 2009.  But ARC has refused a full-scale recall so far.

The inflators are found in an estimated 25 million U.S. vehicles by more than a dozen automakers.

The battle is now headed to the courts, with a public hearing scheduled for October.

