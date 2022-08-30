Capitol Rioter Handed 5 Year Sentence

A member of the far right group known as The Proud Boys received a nearly 5 year prison term for his part in the January 6th Capitol Riots. It was 4 years and 7 months to be exact, plus three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say 40 year old Joshua Pruitt ran into a 70 year old senator whom he forced to run for his safety after breaking into the Capitol building last year in support of outgoing president Donald Trump. Pruitt was one of the few rioters to come face to face with Democratic lawmakers during the upheaval.

The sentence falls just 5 months short of the 5 years Prosecutors had asked for.

-Tony Lee