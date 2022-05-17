California May Protect Abortion Rights
Sixteen states, including California, will be protected if the Supreme Court overturns the right to abortion.
Roe Versus Wade is the legal case brought to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973 which ended in a 7 to 3 ruling that a set of Texas laws that criminalized Abortion were unconstitutional… and since then, most states have allowed abortions to be performed legally.
Jane Roe is a fictional name used to represent all women… and Henry Wade was then the District Attorney in Dallas County, Texas.
A recent onslaught of attempts to reverse that decision has resulted in several states making it a criminal offense to even help someone terminate a pregnancy. California, and 15 other states, plus the District of Columbia, have proactively enacted laws protecting a woman’s reproductive rights in the event that Roe versus Wade is overturned in the high court, which policy makers say is very likely.
-Tony Lee