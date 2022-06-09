California Gas Prices Highest in the Nation
Chevron Station in Mendocino, CA
California has the dubious distinction of leading the nation in high gas prices.
The American Automobile Association reports the national average for a gallon of gas hit a record $4.82 this week – except in California where it’s over $6.37 per gallon.
In Mendocino, along the Northern California coast, a Chevron station was charging $9.60 a gallon for regular on last Friday afternoon.
SF Gate reports Judy Schlafer owns Schlafer’s Auto Body & Repair in Mendocino and said her last load of 8,880 gallons of gas, which has to be paid off in 10 days, cost about $50,000.
Three months ago, she said she paid about $20,000 less for the same size load. Schlafer said that if she didn’t charge $9.60, she’d be out of business.
Experts say the cost of crude oil and a limited supply of fuel is driving up prices at the pump.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 9 06:58