KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

California Boaters Experience “Dolphin Stampede”

Share

Whale watching may be all the rage in California, but there’s another group of ocean mammals that recently put on quite a show for boaters.

Hundreds of dolphins, all members of a mega pod, were seen last week in a “stampede” just off the coast of Dana Point, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “These animals could be seen for well over a half a mile in any direction,” the agency writes on Instagram. “At one point they took off in a dolphin stampede as the concentration of dolphins came together and headed out to sea.”

Among those who witnessed the epic event were people aboard a Dana Wharf Whale Watching boat. “Today’s Dolphin stampede was one for the books!” reads a September 21st post on Dana Wharf’s website. “We’ve seen quite a few of them but this is exceptionally beautiful.”

Trending

1

Teen Vehicular Homicide Filmed
2

WalMart To Offer Pet Care
3

L,A, County Deputy Assassinated On Duty
4

U.S. Senate Removes Dress Code
5

Kern County Public Works To Exhibit At County Fair