California Almost Had A Second Disney Park

In the ‘90s, Disney tried to build a second park in California.

The park was set to be located in Long Beach and be called Port Disney.

Port Disney would feature a theme park, six hotels, shopping and dining districts and, most importantly, a cruise ship port to doc the Disney Cruise Line.

So, what happened? Disney had to go through a lot of red tape with local, state and federal officials, but there also needed to be an environmental review of the project to see what the proposed impact on the environment would be from the park.

All of this and more led to Disney scrapping the Port Disney park idea.