CA News: Los Angeles Schools Postpone Covid Vaccine Mandate
A COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students 12 and older in the Los Angeles Unified School District has been postponed from this fall to next year.
The Board of Education voted Tuesday to delay the effective date of the mandate to no sooner than July 1, 2023, aligning the district with the state.
Last year, California announced it would require all schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Gov. Gavin Newsom estimated it would take effect for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
However, last month, the Newsom administration paused the requirement until at least summer 2023 because school administrators worried they would not have enough time to implement the vaccine mandate.
-Jeff Lemucchi