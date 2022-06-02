CA News: Earthquake Rattles East Bay
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports the earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m. Thursday was felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and as far west as Walnut Creek.
Bay Area Rapid Transit announced at 5:27 a.m. that it would be inspecting tracks and that trains would be running at reduced speeds today. Riders were advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes.
There were no initial reports of damage or injuries.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 2 07:22