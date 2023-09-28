Buy Gold At Costco???

Costco sells a wide variety of items both in their warehouses and online, including gold bars.

The 1-ounce gold PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan bars are available online only and have been selling for just under $1,900.

Costco’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said on the company’s latest quarterly earnings call, “I’ve gotten a couple of calls that people have seen online that we’ve been selling 1-ounce gold bars. Yes, but when we load them on the site, they’re typically gone within a few hours, and we limit two per member.”

The price of gold has risen more than 15% over the past year.