Body Recovered From Kern River at Hart Park

Courtesy KGET

The body of a man who disappeared into the Kern River has been recovered at Hart Park.

First responders were called to River and Elk roads at the river at Hart Park for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Kern County Chief Park Ranger Shane Denton told KGET-TV witnesses reported seeing a man possibly in his early 30’s attempting to swim across the river but was not seen coming out of the water.

The victim’s body was retrieved from the water just before 8 p.m. about 200 yards from where he was last seen.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will confirm the victim’s identity.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi